PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday reaffirmed the party’s commitment to promoting sports and education in the country, pledging to transform Muzaffargarh into a hub of sporting excellence. Addressing a cultural fair in Muzaffargarh, Gilani underscored the impor­tance of sports in steering the youth away from misguided paths and nurturing their potential. He envisioned Pakistan’s name shining brightly on the global sporting stage, with Muzaffargarh’s youth playing a pivotal role. “The PPP has a rich legacy of fostering sports and education in Paki­stan,” Gilani declared, commending the positive engagement of the youth. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support Muzaffargarh has ex­tended to the PPP during elections, assuring them of continued efforts to uplift their lives. Gilani lauded former federal minister Mehr Irshad Siyal for organizing the event, emphasizing its signifi­cance in promoting sports and cultural values.