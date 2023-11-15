Promotion of latest agri technology to help earn foreign exchange

LAHORE - Promotion of agricultural recommen­dations and latest technology will not only help achieve self-sufficiency but also earn precious foreign exchange as the progressive farmer is getting more than 60 maunds per acre wheat against 32 maunds per acre produc­tion in the country. This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan Vice Chan­cellor (VC) University of Agricultural Faisalabad (UAF) during a meeting with the delegation of 29th Diplomat­ic Course of Foreign Service Academy.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad said that timely sowing, balanced use of fertilizers, in­troduction of improved varieties and others techniques would increase the productivity. He said that Pakistan was producing a surplus of rice and corn. The UAF had produced various varieties of cotton, wheat, chickpea, soybeans, sugarcane, chia and mango which led to agricultural development, he added. He said that the UAF had maintained excellent academic and re­search relations with various countries around the world. He said that tangible work was being carried out under the Center for Advanced Studies, Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Chinese Con­fucius Center, International Seed Lab and other projects with international cooperation. He said that 33,000 uni­versity students had visited various vil­lages across the province in the wheat production campaign organized from November 07 to 14 by UAF and Agri­culture Extension Department Punjab. The UAF students informed the farm­ers about the recommendations of agricultural experts, he added. On the occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr. Muham­mad Sarwar Khan, Deans Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti, Dr. Khalid Mushtaq, Principal Officer Public Relations Officer Dr. Mu­hammad Jalal Arif, Director General National Institute of Food Science and Technology Dr. Imran Pasha and others were also present on the occasion.