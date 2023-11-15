Punjab Sports Dept to hold competitions of fastest athletes 

LAHORE - The Sports Department Punjab will organise the competitions of fastest athletes of the province and in this regard, the prepa­rations will commence in the coming weeks to hold these events in a befitting manner. This was revealed by Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wa­hab Riaz while presiding over a meeting here at National Hock­ey Stadium on Tuesday. The holding of major sports events in the coming two months un­der Annual Sports Calendar were also discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Yasmeen Akhtar, Rana Nadeem Anjum, Ijaz Mu­nir and other officials.