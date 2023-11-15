Punjab Sports Dept to hold competitions of fastest athletes 

LAHORE - The Sports Department Punjab will organise the competitions of fastest athletes of the province and in this regard, the preparations will commence in the coming weeks to hold these events in a befitting manner. This was revealed by Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz while presiding over a meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. The holding of major sports events in the coming two months under Annual Sports Calendar were also discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Yasmeen Akhtar, Rana Nadeem Anjum, Ijaz Munir and other officials.