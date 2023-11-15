Qaiser handed over to ACD on two-day physical remand

SWABI - A local court on Tuesday granted a two-day physical remand to former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, handing him over to the Anti-Corruption Department (ACD). Mr Asad, hailing from Marghuz village in the district, was transferred from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi to Swabi by law enforcement agencies on Monday night. His arrest on Nov 3 from his residence in Banigala, Islamabad resulted in an 11- day custody with Islamabad police. The FIR against him, filed by ACD officials in the district, cites Section 406 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), about a criminal breach of trust.

Local legal experts in the district raised concerns about the delay in moving Mr. Asad from Adiala Jail to the district. Despite efforts from the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF), no resolution was reached. The ACD presented the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader in the court of Judicial Magistrate, Muhammad Khalil Khan, at the Swabi Judicial Complex. Stringent security measures were implemented by the district police during his court appearance.