Railway crisis

Railway employees are on the brink of a wheel jam strike due to the non-payment of their salaries. Despite the looming crisis, the government has remained silent on the railway department’s request for a 35 billion bailout package.
The impending strike, set for 2 November, poses a significant threat to the routine arrivals and departures of trains, impacting the crucial trading activities dependent on this mode of transportation. The government’s lack of response has exacerbated the situation, particularly concerning the employees’ salaries.
To avert further disruptions and ensure the well-being of railway employees, it is imperative that the government promptly addresses and approves the requested bailout package. Failure to do so will only exacerbate the challenges faced by both the railway department and its dedicated workforce.
IRSHAD NASEER,
Awaran.