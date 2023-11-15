Wednesday, November 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Railway crisis

November 15, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Railway employees are on the brink of a wheel jam strike due to the non-payment of their salaries. Despite the looming cri­sis, the government has remained silent on the railway depart­ment’s request for a 35 billion bailout package.

The impending strike, set for 2 November, poses a significant threat to the routine arrivals and departures of trains, impacting the crucial trading activities de­pendent on this mode of trans­portation. The government’s lack of response has exacerbated the situation, particularly concerning the employees’ salaries.

To avert further disruptions and ensure the well-being of rail­way employees, it is imperative that the government promptly ad­dresses and approves the request­ed bailout package. Failure to do so will only exacerbate the challenges faced by both the railway depart­ment and its dedicated workforce.

A New Milestone

IRSHAD NASEER,

Awaran.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023