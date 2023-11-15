Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Rs.4.7m distributed under PWWF

Our Staff Reporter
November 15, 2023
LAHORE   -  Over Rs.4.7 million was dis­tributed among industrial workers under Punjab Work­ers’ Welfare Fund (PWWF) last month. Director Labor Ghulam Shabbir Kalyar said here on Tuesday that Rs.1.7 million was provided to the families of industrial workers who had died while perform­ing duties whereas Rs.3 mil­lion was distributed among industrial workers as dowry grant for their daughters.

He said that an online sys­tem had been introduced for applying grants. Therefore, industrial workers should avail the opportunity in­stead of wasting their time by visiting the labor depart­ment for filing grant applica­tions, he added.

Meanwhile, In response to the catastrophic 2022 floods that devastated many dis­tricts in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, the USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) has made contributions for re­vitalizing agriculture in the flood-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Peshawar. The devastating floods wrought havoc upon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leav­ing a profound impact on the region.

