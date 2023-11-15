Rs.4.7m distributed under PWWF

LAHORE - Over Rs.4.7 million was distributed among industrial workers under Punjab Workers’ Welfare Fund (PWWF) last month. Director Labor Ghulam Shabbir Kalyar said here on Tuesday that Rs.1.7 million was provided to the families of industrial workers who had died while performing duties whereas Rs.3 million was distributed among industrial workers as dowry grant for their daughters.
He said that an online system had been introduced for applying grants. Therefore, industrial workers should avail the opportunity instead of wasting their time by visiting the labor department for filing grant applications, he added.
Meanwhile, In response to the catastrophic 2022 floods that devastated many districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) has made contributions for revitalizing agriculture in the flood-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Peshawar. The devastating floods wrought havoc upon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving a profound impact on the region.