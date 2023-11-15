Friday, November 17, 2023
Russia pardons ex-policeman convicted of journalist's murder

Agencies
November 15, 2023
International

MOSCOW - Russian authorities have pardoned a former policeman jailed over the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya after he fought in Ukraine, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was one of five people jailed in connection with the murder of Politkovskaya, who worked for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. She was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment block aged 48. “As a special forces fighter, (Khadzhikurbanov) was invited to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation. Which he did,” lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik told AFP. “When the contract expired, he was pardoned by presidential decree,” Mikhalchik said. Khadzhikurbanov went on to sign another contract as a volunteer and is still fighting in Ukraine, he added.

