Security forces kill seven terrorists

Security forces have killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Kiri Machan Khel, Tank district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was carried out on night between 14 and 15 November 2023 on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, as a result of which seven terrorists were killed.

Terrorists hideouts were also busted during the operation, it said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including recent target killings of Police in Tank and surrounding areas.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in elimination of menace of terrorism,” the ISPR statement reads.