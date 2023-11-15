Seeded players enter ITF J30 World Jr Tennis C’ship-II quarters 

LAHORE - All the seeded players reached the quarterfinal of the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championship-II at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday. The match of the day was played between Pakistan’s Hamid Israr Gul and Japan’s Taichi Tamura. Hamid struggled hard to win the thriller 5-7, 6-3 6-3. In other matches, Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK), K Thadpong (THA), Yoshito Oda (JPN), Zaidh Zihar (SRI), Ham­za Aasim (PAK), Asad Zaman (PAK) and Toki Adachi (JPN) emerged as winners. In girls singles pre-quarters, Saajida Razick (SRI), Viktoriia Sed­oca (RUS), Madina Omarova (KAZ), Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA), Saina Jayesh Vaidya (SGP), Bahar Kilic (TUR) and Hinata Wada (JPN) were the winners.