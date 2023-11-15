Senators object to ‘hasty stance’ on civilians military trial

ISLAMABAD - Some lawmakers belonging to ma­jor political parties in the Senate on Tuesday objected to the “hasty process” through which the house passed a resolution, a day earlier, which rejected the Supreme Court’s decision declaring unconstitutional the trial of civilians in military courts and supported the idea of such trials.

Without getting the floor of the house, some senators rose from their seats and protested over the way the Chairman Senate Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani allowed a group of lawmakers to move the resolution, which was not part of the agenda, in the presence of few lawmakers in the closing minutes of the Monday’s ses­sion. A day earlier, the upper house of the parliament had passed a reso­lution that urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its October 23 verdict, which declared unconstitutional the military trial of civilians for their al­leged role in attacks on army instal­lations on May 9.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Mian Raza Rabbani and Shahadat Awan, Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and National Party lawmaker Tahir Bizinjo, among oth­ers, opposed the resolution but couldn’t get a chance to speak on the issue and mark their protest in the 15-minute long session. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, who was chairing the ses­sion, adjourned the house till Friday due to lack of quorum. Only 16 members were present in the house when PTI Senator Saifullah Abro pointed out the quo­rum. The absence of Lead­er of the House Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposi­tion Shahzad Waseem was also felt in the house with its front rows almost emp­ty. PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi was the only law­maker in the house who got a chance to mark her pro­test over the passage of the resolution. She said the res­olution that supported the trial of civilians in military courts was tantamount to attacking democracy and negated the concept of de­mocracy as well as parlia­mentary traditions. “We don’t endorse the action that was done by the house while violating the rules (of business),” she said, adding that they would not allow the military courts to try ci­vilians. Senator Abbasi said that the SC gave the deci­sion in the larger interest of the people of Pakistan and this was for the second time that the apex court turned down the trials of civilians by military courts. “Wheth­er the house can pass a resolution tomorrow that martial-law should be im­posed (in the country),” she said, adding that the house has been misused. She questioned why the reso­lution was brought in haste when the majority of law­makers were absent in the 100-member house.