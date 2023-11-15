Senators object to ‘hasty stance’ on civilians military trial

ISLAMABAD - Some lawmakers belonging to major political parties in the Senate on Tuesday objected to the “hasty process” through which the house passed a resolution, a day earlier, which rejected the Supreme Court’s decision declaring unconstitutional the trial of civilians in military courts and supported the idea of such trials.
Without getting the floor of the house, some senators rose from their seats and protested over the way the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani allowed a group of lawmakers to move the resolution, which was not part of the agenda, in the presence of few lawmakers in the closing minutes of the Monday’s session. A day earlier, the upper house of the parliament had passed a resolution that urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its October 23 verdict, which declared unconstitutional the military trial of civilians for their alleged role in attacks on army installations on May 9.
Pakistan Peoples Party’s Mian Raza Rabbani and Shahadat Awan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and National Party lawmaker Tahir Bizinjo, among others, opposed the resolution but couldn’t get a chance to speak on the issue and mark their protest in the 15-minute long session. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, who was chairing the session, adjourned the house till Friday due to lack of quorum. Only 16 members were present in the house when PTI Senator Saifullah Abro pointed out the quorum. The absence of Leader of the House Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Shahzad Waseem was also felt in the house with its front rows almost empty. PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi was the only lawmaker in the house who got a chance to mark her protest over the passage of the resolution. She said the resolution that supported the trial of civilians in military courts was tantamount to attacking democracy and negated the concept of democracy as well as parliamentary traditions. “We don’t endorse the action that was done by the house while violating the rules (of business),” she said, adding that they would not allow the military courts to try civilians. Senator Abbasi said that the SC gave the decision in the larger interest of the people of Pakistan and this was for the second time that the apex court turned down the trials of civilians by military courts. “Whether the house can pass a resolution tomorrow that martial-law should be imposed (in the country),” she said, adding that the house has been misused. She questioned why the resolution was brought in haste when the majority of lawmakers were absent in the 100-member house.