Wednesday, November 15, 2023
SEPA DG emphasises launching effective campaign for vehicle emission control

APP
November 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Naim Ahmed Mughal Tuesday emphasized the need of launching effective campaign of vehicular emission control programme in order to make Sindh pollution free province.
Under Environment Protection Act 2014, action should be initiated against unfit vehicles which includes imposition of heavy fine amount upon drivers/owners, he issued such directives while presiding over the meeting of the SEPA officers here at regional office. While taking notice over the smoke of Barbeque restaurants, he directed the officers to ask the restaurant owners to install air control devices or smoke catcher devices in order to avert air pollution in the area. Action under SEPA Act 2014 should be initiated against those restaurant owners who are reluctant to install the required devices, he added.
The Director General SEPA also directed the officers to ensure availability of quality and safe water to consumers, lifting of garbage on roads and streets and its disposal to landfill sites, treatment of municipal waste and sewage. While expressing concern over supply of polluted water to citizens of Hyderabad, the Director General SEPA summoned the Managing Director WASA on November 20, 2023 at his office for clarification.

