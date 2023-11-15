Singer Pink to give away 2,000 ‘banned’ books at Florida concerts

FLORIDA - Singer Pink will give away 2,000 free copies of books that have been “banned” by some schools in Florida to fans at her concerts in Miami this week. The star has waded into the row over some libraries and classrooms removing books. “It’s confusing, it’s infuriating, it is censorship,” she said. Florida authorities say they want to restrict inappropriate and harmful material but that they don’t ban books. Pink has joined forces with Pen America, a campaign group that says it defends freedom of expression for authors. It says Florida has had more books banned than any other US state, accounting for more than 40% of all documented examples. “Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” Pink said in a statement released by the group.