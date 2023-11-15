Siraj invites political leadership to join efforts for safeguarding Gaza

LAHORE - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sira­jul Haq on Tuesday extended an invitation to the political leader­ship to join the efforts aimed at safeguarding Gaza. Addressing a mass gathering at Thoker Niaz Baig, he emphasized that mere statements and resolutions from the Muslim world would not de­ter Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. Sirajul Haq said the JI would continue sup­port for Gaza and hold a historic Palestine solidarity rally in La­hore on November 19.

He expressed disappoint­ment with the OIC Summit in Ri­yadh, asserting that it fell short of meeting the expectations of the Ummah, particularly in the face of the extraordinary chal­lenges confronting the people of Palestine. He contended that the reluctance of rulers to take visible action for Palestine was rooted in their apprehension of the United States. Discussing the prevailing political land­scape, the JI chief criticized the caretaker government for un­questioningly following IMF directives, resulting in a signifi­cant inflationary burden on the impoverished. He highlighted the caretakers’ lack of decision-making authority on policy mat­ters, citing the soaring prices of essential commodities that have placed them beyond the finan­cial means of the common man. He underscored the difficulty faced by the masses in meeting the costs of both their children’s education and basic utilities si­multaneously. Blaming the gov­ernments for the public’s plight and economic woes, Siraj called on the people to vote for the honest and dedicated leader­ship of Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming elections to steer the country in the right direction.

Meanwhile, a delegation of scholars from Norway engaged in meetings with the JI chief at Mansoorh. Siraj highlighted the significant challenge posed by Islamophobia in Western societ­ies, emphasizing the responsi­bility of governments to protect the faith and rights of millions of Muslim inhabitants. He called for Western governments to dis­associate from supporting Israe­li atrocities in Gaza, noting that backing aggressors and cruelty would foster injustice globally. He asserted that Islam ensures human dignity and respect.