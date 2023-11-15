SJC meets on 20th to take up Justice Naqvi’s reply

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa Tuesday summoned the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) meeting on November 20 to consider the reply of Justice Sayyed Muhammad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to the show cause notice. The SJC, by ma­jority of three to two, on October 28, had issued show-cause notices, together with copies of the complaints, to Justice Naqvi and sought his reply within 14 days of the receipt. The SJC members in minority stated that they needed more time to consider the complaints against him.

Ten complaints have been filed against Justice Naqvi, which include the complaints of Mian Da­wood, a Lahore based lawyer, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Lawyers Forum, Punjab, PBC Vice Chairperson Haroon Rasheed and Council’s Chair­person Executive Committee Hasan Raza Pasha and Advocate Ghulam Murtaza Khan, for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct. In his reply, Jus­tice Naqvi had sought recusal of three members of the SJC, which is set to hear misconduct complaints against him. He raised objections on the participa­tion of three judicial members, namely CJP Faez, Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Naeem Afghan, and sought their recusal based on “bias” and other grounds. He stated that the three senior judges ought not to hear the complaints against him in the interest of propriety, justice and fairness.