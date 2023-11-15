Wednesday, November 15, 2023
SNGPL disconnects 53 more connections

APP
November 15, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE  -  In a relentless pursuit against gas pilferage, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) discon­nected more 53 illicit connections in Punjab, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad besides imposing fines totaling Rs 5.66 million.

According to a spokesman of the company, the regional team disconnected six connections due to illegal gas use and an additional five for com­pressor usage, processing 52 under-billing cases. A substantial fine of Rs 2.49 million was levied against gas theft and under-billing offenses, and cases were lodged against offenders.

In Bahawalpur, two connections were discon­nected with 58 under-billing cases processed while in Multan, one connection was also connect­ed. Fourteen connections were disconnected for direct and illegal gas use in Peshawar and Karak, with Rs 0.32 million fines imposed on pilferers. In Mardan, fifteen connections were disconnected, one in Rawalpindi while six meters were discon­nected in Faisalabad.

