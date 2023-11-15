SSA to host Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic: Dr Farhan Essa

LAHORE -Sindh Softball Association (SSA) President Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah has said that the SSA will host the 2nd Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic and the 15th National Women’s Softball Championship.

“Apart from this, we will or­ganize the third edition of B-5 coaching in Karachi in collabo­ration with the Softball Federa­tion of Pakistan,” Dr Farhan Essa announced this while address­ing a special meeting of the ex­ecutive committee of Sindh Soft­ball Association.

On this occasion, individual members of the Pakistan Olym­pic Association (POA) and SSA Patron Fatima Lakhani, Syed Waseemuddin Hash­mi, SSA Secretary Asif Azeem, Vice President Dr Hina Jamshed Khan, Chairperson of SSA Women’s Commission Huma Bukhari, Sec­retary Women Wing Tehmina Asif, Secre­tary Zeeshan Merchant, Finance Secretary M Nasir and others were also present.

Dr Farhan Essa said that the 1st Dr Essa Lab Inter-School Cham­pionship will be held in Karachi in December. The 15th Women’s National Championship will be held in January while the second Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic will be held in March. “We are taking many steps to provide the players with the basic needs of the game as well as to stabilize them economically.”

SSA Secretary Asif Azeem said that qualified coaches from Paki­stan will participate in the three-day softball coaching clinic to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January next year, and four-day level one and two coaching seminars under WBSC Softball Asia in Pattaya, Thailand.