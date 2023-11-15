SSA to host Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic: Dr Farhan Essa

LAHORE -Sindh Softball Association (SSA) President Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah has said that the SSA will host the 2nd Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic and the 15th National Women’s Softball Championship.
“Apart from this, we will organize the third edition of B-5 coaching in Karachi in collaboration with the Softball Federation of Pakistan,” Dr Farhan Essa announced this while addressing a special meeting of the executive committee of Sindh Softball Association.
On this occasion, individual members of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and SSA Patron Fatima Lakhani, Syed Waseemuddin Hashmi, SSA Secretary Asif Azeem, Vice President Dr Hina Jamshed Khan, Chairperson of SSA Women’s Commission Huma Bukhari, Secretary Women Wing Tehmina Asif, Secretary Zeeshan Merchant, Finance Secretary M Nasir and others were also present.
Dr Farhan Essa said that the 1st Dr Essa Lab Inter-School Championship will be held in Karachi in December. The 15th Women’s National Championship will be held in January while the second Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic will be held in March. “We are taking many steps to provide the players with the basic needs of the game as well as to stabilize them economically.”
SSA Secretary Asif Azeem said that qualified coaches from Pakistan will participate in the three-day softball coaching clinic to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January next year, and four-day level one and two coaching seminars under WBSC Softball Asia in Pattaya, Thailand.