Wednesday, November 15, 2023
SU security guards, employees extinguish fire at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium

Agencies
November 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The security guards and employees of the University of Sindh extinguished the fire which broke out in Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty Building of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro on Tuesday morning. The university spokesman informed that the fire erupted in the auditorium due to a short circuit and was extinguished by the security guards. No casualty took place except a slight loss to the internal part of the roof of the auditorium, he informed and added that the situation has been brought under control.

