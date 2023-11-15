Taylor Swift adds two more Wembley dates to Eras tour

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift has added two extra London shows to her record-breaking Eras tour, after the first six nights sold out. The new dates, on 19 and 20 August, mean she will now play a total of eight nights at Wembley Stadium next summer. That equals a record set by Take That, who played the venue for eight dates on their 2011 Progress tour. Those shows made £38 million at the box office. London now surpasses Los Angeles and Singapore as the city hosting the most shows on Swift’s Eras tour. She will also play dates in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Liverpool during the UK leg. US rock band Paramore, who will support Swift at all eight of her Wembley shows, announced the new dates on social media on Tuesday morning.

In a post on X, they said “a limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and will receive notifications via email starting today”. Many of those fans reported receiving access codes for the 19 August pre-sale on Tuesday morning, just hours before it began at 14:00 GMT. The pre-sale for 20 August show starts at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday, 15 August. Tickets will only be available to those who registered for the first batch of shows this summer. Swift’s tour is described as “a journey through all of her musical eras”, packed with her biggest hits, from Love Story and Anti-Hero to All Too Well and Blank Space.

Running at almost four hours, it became a phenomenon in the US this summer, where hundreds of fans who couldn’t get tickets gathered in stadium car parks to listen to the show. A truncated version of the set was released to cinemas last month, and promptly became the biggest concert film of all time. To date, it has made $242m (£197m) at the global box office. The star recently kicked off the South American leg of the tour with three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She made headlines on Saturday night when she changed the lyrics of Karma to confirm her romance with American football star Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.