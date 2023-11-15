Three new industrial units open at DIK Economic Zone

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and merged tribal districts’ Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday, inaugurating three new units and laying the foundation stone for two others in the economic zone of Dera Ismail Khan.

The newly established units include food and beverage factories, as well as LPG energy and chemicals industries, with an investment of approximately Rs. 660 million. Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, this initiative is set to create employment opportunities for around 1500 individuals.

Addressing the gathering as a special guest, the caretaker Minister of Industries emphasized that the establishment of an economic zone in Dera Ismail Khan not only provides a prime opportunity for “rizq-ehalal” but also offers respectable employment prospects for local and regional residents. He expressed optimism about the future, mentioning plans for the implementation of a Special Economic Zone in Dera Ismail Khan, foreseeing increased development and prosperity. The minister urged collective support and encouragement for such initiatives.

The opening ceremony saw the participation of Chief Executive Officer KP EZDMK, Javed Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Zone Manager Dera Ismail Khan Economic Zone Omar Ali Dar, along with other administrative officers, public representatives, Anjuman-e-Tajran officials, and local dignitaries.

Highlighting the project’s importance, the Chief Executive Officer noted that the zone’s establishment and infrastructure development were completed within two years, with 12 units currently active, 16 under construction, and five inaugurated.