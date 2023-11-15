Three robbers injured, held after police encounters

KARACHI-Three robbers were injured and arrested after separate incidents of exchange of fire with police in different localities of the metropolis.

According to details, police engaged a gang of robbers fleeing after dacoity in Nazimabad Paposh Nagar and an exchange of fire took place. Two robbers were injured and held after encounter.

Another notorious robber was injured and arrested after exchange of fire with police. The injured robbers were shifted to different hospitals for treatment and police after registering separate cases in both incidents have started investigations.

POLICE RAID FAKE ENGINE OIL PACKING MATERIAL WAREHOUSE

Baldia Town Police raided a fake engine oil packing material warehouse in Baldia Colony on Tuesday, and recovered a large number of plastic cans, bottles, seals, lids, cartons, plastic grains, and other goods with the branding of imported companies.

SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao said that fake engine oil is packed in exported plastic cans, bottles, and cartons and supplied to fake oil dealers across the city.

During the raid, 20 sacks of plastic granules used for making bottles and cans with a total weight of 500 kg were recovered from the fake engine oil manufacturing warehouse.

Rao said that the warehouse belongs to the notorious fake oil dealers Nadeem Aba and Naveed Aba. A few weeks ago, the municipal police raided the fake engine oil manufacturing factory and warehouse of these two and seized a large number of fake engine oil and machinery. Picnic material, stickers, and other goods were recovered, and the municipal police raided the packing godown and registered a case regarding the recovery of the goods, but no arrest could be made in this regard.

The raid is part of a larger crackdown on the sale of fake engine oil in Karachi. Fake engine oil can damage car engines and cause serious safety hazards.

POLICE ARREST MEMBER OF BIKE LIFTING GANG IN HYDERABAD

Police in a encounter with motorcycle lifter gang near Indus bridge apprehended an accused with a weapon and motorcycle. According to details, Nasim Nagar Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested a suspect Ehsan Ali in encounter and exchange of firing while his two accomplices managed to escape.

As per initial investigation both outlaws were affiliated with motorcycle lifter gang and had been involved in several motor cycle snatching incidents. Detained suspects in their statement have confessed to snatch over a dozen motorcycles. Police have registered case against held and absconders.