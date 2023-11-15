TMUC holds biggest Transnational Education Graduation Ceremony in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-The Millennium Universal College TMUC held the annual Graduation Ceremony of the students of London International Programmes (University of London - London School of Economics, Royal Holloway, and Laws), University of Hertfordshire, University for the Creative Arts, Higher National Diplomas, IMBA and NCC UK last day says a press release.

The ceremony, held at a local hotel in Islamabad, was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work of University of London (Honors Degree in Law, Economics, Business, Management, Finance and Social Sciences), University of Hertfordshire (Business Administration and Computing), University for the Creative Arts (Fashion and Film and Digital Arts) HN Diplomas (Business, Computing, Fashion and Media) International MBA and IFD -NCC graduates. Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while Mr. James Hampson Country Director, British Council, Pakistan, Mr. Nasir Shah Director General Quality Assurance, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Saad Wasim, Regional Advisor, South Asia, University of London and Waqar Shah, Deputy General Manager, Pearson – Pakistan were the guests of honour.

Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from the media, academia and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony. More than 1400 students and parents attended the graduation ceremony. Distinguished alumni were honored with alumni recognition awards for their remarkable contributions and achievements in their respective professions. Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & CEO TMUC Pakistan in his speech, congratulated the proud parents of Class of 2023 while applauding the efforts of the TMUC staff and faculty associated with the degree and diploma programmes. The outstanding graduates also shared their extraordinary experiences in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan alongside their rich academic journey at TMUC.

Addressing the audience, Chief Guest Mr. Waseem Ajmal extended congratulations to the TMUC Leadership for providing an outstanding opportunity through international programs to its students. He commended Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI for the successful execution of the event and expressed gratitude for introducing transnational education from renowned international universities into Pakistan. During his address, he emphasized the importance of international graduates establishing connections with the global university community to secure a position in the global arena.

During the event, Mr. James Hampson, the Country Director of the British Council in Pakistan, expressed deep admiration for the graduates. He specifically commended TMUC for its remarkable ten-year commitment to providing international education within Pakistan.

The honourable Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI and Dean TMUC Ms. Rabbea Irfan awarded the graduating batch with their degrees, as Master of the Ceremony read out their exemplary academic achievements. The university also rewarded students showing notable performance in academic and co-curricular activities, followed by cake cutting ceremony.

The Graduation Ceremony mirrors the pride felt by TMUC’s leadership in its staff, faculty, and students, showcasing their dedication to cultivating the essential skills, attitudes, knowledge, and values in graduating millennials. This preparation aims to equip them to boldly confront the global challenges.