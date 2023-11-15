Top court grants one more chance to ECP for TLP’s scrutiny

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding its last hearing of the review pe­titions in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The order said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had pre­sented the report of its scrutiny committee about Tehreek e Labaik (TLP), which stated that the TLP had not provided the rele­vant information.

The apex court noted that there were weak­nesses and contradiction in the report.

“The report has stated that the TLP has not told the funding source of Rs 1,586,324/=, and the ECP has declared this amount as equal to a peanut in its report,” the order said.

The court said that it was granting one more opportunity to the ECP for scrutiny of the TLP’s affairs. It disposed of the plea regarding the ac­counts of TLP.

The order said that the Attorney General for Pa­kistan on behalf of the Federal Government had assured to implement the judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The AGP had also as­sured to constitute a com­mission under the Com­mission of Inquiry Act to find facts, it added.