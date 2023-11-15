Urgent need for hospitals in rural Balochistan

While Balochistan is often recognized as the richest and largest province in Pakistan, it unfortunately lacks many essential facilities, such as cleanliness, hospitals, educational institutions, and more. The rural areas of Balochistan, in particular, suffer from a severe absence of these basic amenities.
Regrettably, the authorities have yet to acknowledge and address this critical issue. Hospitals are fundamental necessities for every community, and it is surprising that there is no clinic available in these rural areas. The absence of medical facilities has led to the loss of precious lives that could have been saved if hospitals were accessible.
I earnestly appeal to the government to urgently take action to rectify this paramount issue at the earliest possible opportunity.
KIRANAZ MURAD,
Karachi.