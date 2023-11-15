Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Urgent need for hospitals in rural Balochistan

November 15, 2023
Opinions, Letters

While Balochistan is often recognized as the richest and largest province in Pakistan, it unfortunately lacks many es­sential facilities, such as cleanli­ness, hospitals, educational insti­tutions, and more. The rural areas of Balochistan, in particular, suf­fer from a severe absence of these basic amenities.

Regrettably, the authorities have yet to acknowledge and ad­dress this critical issue. Hospi­tals are fundamental necessities for every community, and it is surprising that there is no clinic available in these rural areas. The absence of medical facilities has led to the loss of precious lives that could have been saved if hos­pitals were accessible.

I earnestly appeal to the govern­ment to urgently take action to rectify this paramount issue at the earliest possible opportunity.

KIRANAZ MURAD,

Karachi.

