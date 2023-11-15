USAID-ERDA restores agricultural infrastructure with expertise in KP

Peshawar - In response to the catastrophic 2022 floods that devastated many districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID- ERDA) has made remarkable contributions to revitalizing agriculture in the flood-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and the provincial metropolis Peshawar.

In 2022, devastating floods wrought havoc upon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving a profound impact on the region. A total of 17% of cultivable land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was severely damaged. Notably, in Dera Ismail Khan, three out of seven seed farms, responsible for 10% of the province’s annual seed production, faced dire circumstances, posing a significant threat to seed availability and the livelihoods of 300 farmers.

In response to this crisis, USAID- ERDA took swift action, mobilizing resources and expertise to restore agricultural infrastructure and provide essential support to the affected farmers. The results have been nothing short of miraculous. USAID-ERDA successfully rehabilitated 488 acres of land and repaired nine flood-damaged watercourses with a total length of 3.3 km in government seed farms in Dera Ismail Khan.

These initiatives enhanced irrigation efficiency and the productivity of land. Additionally, USAID-ERDA rehabilitated 18 flood-damaged soil and water conservation structures in various villages of the district, protecting land from sliding and erosion while enhancing groundwater recharge and rainwater storage for irrigation in a water-scarce area.

The impact is already evident, with paddy cultivated and harvested on 33 acres and wheat seed cultivation underway on the remaining 345 acres. This intervention will not only restore agriculture but also enhance the livelihoods of farmers, providing hope for those who have endured adversity.

USAID-ERDA is also engaged in the rehabilitation of 158 flood-damaged watercourses, a significant initiative expected to be completed by June 2024. This rehabilitation is vital for ensuring proper water management in the affected areas, essential for agriculture and the local ecosystem. To celebrate these significant achievements and officially hand over the completed schemes to the Agriculture Extension Department and District Office Soil Conservation Department, Dera Ismail Khan, a special ceremony was held.