With weak economy, tanks only cannot not defend a country: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former member National Assembly Ahasan Iqbal said on Wednesday tanks and arms could not defend a country with a weak economic condition of a country and the example of the fact was former Soviet Union.

He was addressing the First National Dr AIlama Iqbal Conference at the University of Narowal.

He said that Israel had committed all access to the innocent people of Palestine and in Gaza the images were heart rendering. However, the US and the west was supporting the oppression.

“This was just because we are inferior to the west and the US in the field of science and technology,” he believed, adding that the Muslim world was lagging behind the west, the US and even the India.

“They are making headways in the field of science and technology but we stand nowhere. None of the Muslim country has even landed on the moon, “he said.

“The Muslim world has every resources including oil, minerals, the day we understand the value of knowledge, science and technology no one would be able to look at us with bad eyes,” Iqbal stated.

No nation could defend its territories only with the power of arms, which the middle east was rich with it was the strong economy that can do so, he concluded.