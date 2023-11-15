Women can perform Hajj without mehram, says CII

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has provisionally allowed women to perform Hajj without a mahram (close kin).

In a letter to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the CCI said a woman could perform Hajj without a mehram but this was subject to certain conditions.

"The women having companionship of reliable women can go for Hajj. For a woman willing to perform Hajj without a mehram, it is necessary to take permission from her parents and, in case of marriage, her husband," says the letter.

The council remarked a woman who did not fear any threat or danger during the journey to Hajj could go without a mehram. It further said if a woman planned to go for Hajj without a mehram, the Ministry of Religious Affairs should first investigate and give permission only after scrutinising the group members.