World climate plans ‘severely off track’ to cut emissions: UN

PARIS-The world is “severely off track” to limit warming to 1.5C and avoid catastrophic climate impacts, the UN warned Tuesday, as the latest assessment of current emissions-cutting pledges shows only minor reductions this decade.

In a report released just weeks before high-stakes climate negotiations, the United Nations climate change organisation said the world was failing to act with sufficient urgency to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Combined commitments from nearly 200 nations would see 2030 carbon emissions fall just two percent below 2019 levels.

This is far short of the 43 percent fall that the UN’s IPCC climate panel says are needed to limit warming to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era. “Every fraction of a degree matters, but we are severely off track. COP28 is our time to change that,” said UN Climate Change chief Simon Stiell. He called for climate talks in Dubai this month to mark a “clear turning point” for a world already wracked by increasing floods, heatwaves and storms.