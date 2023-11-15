Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Zaka Ashraf meets renowned former Pakistan cricketers

Zaka Ashraf meets renowned former Pakistan cricketers
November 15, 2023
LAHORE - Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf met former cricketers to make cru­cial decisions following Paki­stan’s abysmal performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. 

Zaka Ashraf met Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wa­hab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir to seek their input on the team’s performance during the mega event. Zaka Ashraf will also meet the head of the PCB Technical Committee Misbah-ul-Haq, who will give his feed­back. 

On the other hand, the MC Chairman will also meet Umar Gul, Azhar Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Aqib Javed, Mohsin Khan and Moin Khan. Ashraf will talk about the possible changes in the coaching staff and there will be legal con­sultation on their contracts as well. 

The options of different captains for red-ball and white-ball format are also one of the agendas for the upcom­ing meeting. It must be noted Pakistan’s next assignment is the Test tour of Australia where they will play three matches Down Under. 

A New Milestone

The selection of the Pakistan men’s cricket team for the Test tour of Australia will be done by a new selection committee. The interim selection commit­tee has been removed which was appointed after the resig­nation of Inzamam-ul-Haq as the Chief Selector. 

The decision to relieve Tau­seef Ahmed and Wajahatullah Wasti, the heads of the senior and junior selection commit­tees respectively, has also been made. It is yet to be de­termined who will select the side for the tour Down Under.

