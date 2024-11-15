Friday, November 15, 2024
9 killed in rival groups clash over property

Monitoring Report
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

PESHAWAR -  At least five individuals were killed in Chamkani area during a deadly exchange of gunfire between two rival groups over a long-standing property dispute, confirmed police.

The district police stated that tensions had been rising for some time, culminating in the tragic incident on Thursday.

In a separate but similar incident, four people lost their lives in Landhi Jalandhar area of Bannu district due to an armed clash between two rival groups over a property disagreement. Police reported that both groups fired upon each other following an altercation, leading to the deaths.

FIRs have been registered in both cases, and investigations are underway. Police are searching for the suspects who have reportedly fled the scenes.

Monitoring Report

