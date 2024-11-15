Ahsan calls for providing more learning opportunities to youth

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for providing more educational and practical learning opportunities to the youth for their better future.

Inaugurating the 3-day Pakistan Learning Festival in Islamabad today, he said the youth should be provided learning opportunities not only in educational institutions, but also through various technical, technical and business skills programmes.

The festival was organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with National Book Foundation and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi.

The Minister said in today's fast-changing era, only curriculum based education is not enough, but acquisition of advanced skills like technology, coding, data analysis and business skills should also be pursued.

He stressed such initiatives will enable the youth to utilize their potential in the best possible way and play an important role in shaping the future of our nation.

He said this festival is in accordance with the vision of the government as it believes that the future of Pakistan is the youth of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal asked the Ministry of Education to organize such festivals in every district and even take such kind of festivals to other areas of the country through trains in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways.