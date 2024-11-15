Ali Zaryab’s 83*propels Pakistan Shaheens to triumph over Sri Lanka A

LAHORE - A solid 158-run stand between Mohammad Suleman and Ali Zaryab Asif led Pakistan Shaheens to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka A on the final day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Suleman contributed a steady 86 before being dismissed, while Ali Zaryab remained unbeaten on 83 as Pakistan Shaheens comfortably chased down the 222-run target in just 53 overs.Earlier in the day, Test pacer Khurram Shahzad dismissed Sri Lanka A’s last batsman on the fourth delivery without any addition to the overnight score of 364, ending with remarkable figures of 5-70 and match figures of 9-102.

The rescue partnership between Suleman and Ali came after Pakistan Shaheens faced early setbacks, slipping to 32-2 with Mohammad Huraira (9) and Abdul Faseeh (22) back in the pavilion. Suleman’s 86-run knock included 11 boundaries off 129 balls, while Ali Zaryab’s unbeaten 83 off 125 balls featured 11 boundaries, showcasing his resilience and skill. Haider Ali added the finishing touches, scoring a brisk 19 off 14 balls, including two sixes and a four.

Ali’s outstanding form continued from the first innings, where he scored a crucial 55 in Shaheens’ total of 258 in response to Sri Lanka A’s 115. Meanwhile, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad delivered a stellar performance in his third match since returning from injury rehabilitation, recording 4-32 in the first innings and 5-70 in the second. Khurram’s new-ball partner, Kashif Ali, also impressed with match figures of 5-31 in the first innings and 2-79 in the second, highlighting the strength of Pakistan Shaheens’ bowling attack.The second and final four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A will commence on November 18 at the same venue.

It is worth mentioning here that Ali Zaryab Asif, a left-handed opening batsman from Lahore Region Cricket Association and Khizra Cricket Club – owned by LRCA Manager Operations Abid Hussain, delivered back-to-back fifties in both innings, knocking on the doors of the national team. Ali scored an unbeaten 55 in the first innings and followed it up with an 83* in the second, playing a key role in Shaheens’ victory.

This marks Ali Zaryab’s third consecutive fifty-plus score for the Shaheens. In his debut for Shaheens, he scored an unbeaten century against Bangladesh A. Last season, Ali amassed over 1100 runs in first-class cricket. He has previously represented Pakistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he was selected for the ICC’s Team of the Tournament. This year, he also serves as the vice-captain for Lahore Region Whites in first-class cricket and is part of the Markhor team in the Champions League.

On this success, Khawaja Nadeem, President of LRCA, congratulated Ali Zaryab Asif and his club president Abid Hussain. In his message, he urged Ali to keep up the hard work, noting that Ali was appointed as Lahore Whites’ vice-captain this year due to his skills and performance. He expressed hope that Ali would soon earn a place in the national team with his outstanding performances.He also urged the selectors to consider him for the Pakistan Shaheens One-Day squad, seeing his impressive performances, particularly his scoring rate.