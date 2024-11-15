Friday, November 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball ends tomorrow

Staff Reporter
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The final and semifinals of the Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:30 pm at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. This announcement was made by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Director of Sports for Karachi Commissioner. Advocate Saima Agha, Parliamentary Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt of Sindh, will be the chief guest and distribute prizes to the winners. Organizing Secretary Zaeema Khatoon has instructed all four teams to report at the court by 2:30 pm.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024