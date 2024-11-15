Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball ends tomorrow

LAHORE - The final and semifinals of the Allama Iqbal EMC Cup Girls Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:30 pm at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. This announcement was made by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Director of Sports for Karachi Commissioner. Advocate Saima Agha, Parliamentary Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt of Sindh, will be the chief guest and distribute prizes to the winners. Organizing Secretary Zaeema Khatoon has instructed all four teams to report at the court by 2:30 pm.