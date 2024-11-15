Anti-polio drive underway in Tank amid tight security

Tank - The anti-polio drive in Tank district is proceeding peacefully, with tight security measures implemented by the local police. District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan oversaw the arrangements, visiting multiple police stations and checkposts to review security during the polio campaign on Thursday.

The DPO visited Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station, Shaheed Abdul Latif Checkpost, Shaheed Samiullah Checkpost, and the Family Quarters to assess security. He conducted inspections at roadblocks, checking vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles.

DPO Khan emphasized the use of bulletproof vests and helmets for the police and instructed officers to stay alert, avoid mobile phone use, and monitor suspicious individuals closely. He also urged personnel to treat citizens with respect and to cooperate fully with polio staff.

The DPO reassured that the police would continue to take all necessary measures to ensure public safety and the success of the anti-polio campaign.