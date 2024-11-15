Anti-state activities of Fitna al-Khawarij biggest challenge: Punjab IGP

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Usman Anwar, has said that the greatest challenge facing Punjab Police today is the anti-national activities of the Fitna al-Khawarij. He said that the Fitna al-Khawarij are not only enemies of Islam but also of the country’s constitution, the education and development of girls, and the fields of science and technology. Dr Usman Anwar emphasised that the brave officers of Punjab Police, particularly those posted at inter-provincial border checkpoints in Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, and other locations, are standing firm in combating the attacks by the Fitna al-Khawarij. He declared that every soldier of Punjab Police is fully prepared and committed to defeating the Fitna al-Khawarij, who are bent on halting the national progress of Pakistan. Dr Usman Anwar expressed that the Fitna al-Khawarij cannot stop women from gaining empowerment or prevent them from joining the national mainstream. He stressed that education and development are not only the basic rights but also the heritage of every daughter of the nation. IG Punjab also made it clear that criminals, robbers, thieves, and anti-social elements are the primary targets of Punjab Police, and they will be dealt with severely and brought to justice. These remarks were made by Dr Usman Anwar while addressing the officers and personnel currently undergoing training at the Police Training College Chung. During his visit, IG Punjab spoke to both the female and male trainees, enlightening them on the professional challenges and responsibilities they would encounter in their careers. Commandant of Police Training College Chung, Mehboob Aslam Lillah, and senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Dr Usman Anwar highlighted that the training provided at Chung Training College is equipping the officers to effectively face the professional challenges that lie ahead. He encouraged the trainees to commit themselves to standing with the oppressed and fighting against injustice once they enter professional service. Dr Usman Anwar also mentioned that Punjab Police had carried out the one of largest-ever recruitment drive in its history, having inducted over 12,000 new recruits and granted promotions to 26,000 officers. He assured that continuous efforts would be made to further strengthen the police force through the optimal use of available resources. In addition to his address, Dr Usman Anwar visited various departments and sections within the training college and reviewed the facilities being provided to the trainee officers.