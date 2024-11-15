Army Major, soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Harnai battle

ISLAMABAD - An officer of Pakistan Army and a soldier were martyred and at least three terrorists were killed by the security forces in Harnai district on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on reported presence of terrorists, planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai District, security forces under Major Muhammad Haseeb were immediately mobilized to sanitize the area.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said. However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havildar Noor Ahmed, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan Army’s Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havildar Noor Ahmed for embracing martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in district Harnai.

The entire nation is thankful to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives in defence of their motherland, the president said in a statement issued by the President House Press Wing. He also lauded the security forces for killing three terrorists during the operation. PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said that the sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism will never go in vain. He expressed the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country. The president and the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.