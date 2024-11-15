Friday, November 15, 2024
Bahrain awards 'Medal-First Class' to air chief for enhanced military cooperation

APP
2:35 PM | November 15, 2024
Deputy King of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa conferred Bahrain Medal-First Class upon Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain.

The medal was awarded to Air Chief in recognition of his distinguished efforts to enhance military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Friday.

The ceremony was witnessed by senior civil and military leadership of Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Royal Highness conveyed his heartfelt acknowledgement to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu for the participation of Pakistan Air Force contingent comprising JF-17 Block-III fighter jets alongside air and ground crew in the Bahrain International Airshow.

Chief of the Air Staff expressed his gratitude for the honour of receiving the Bahrain Medal – First Class.

On the sidelines of Bahrain International Airshow, Commander of Ninth Air Force (US Air Forces Central Command — AFCENT), Lieutenant General Derek France called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The Commander AFCENT appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in the fields of joint training, mutual exercises and military to military collaboration.

In a separate meeting, Chief of the Air Staff also called on Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

