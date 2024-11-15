Bahria and Civil Tigers record wins in 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball

LAHORE - Bahria Supers and Civil Tigers recorded victories in the 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Arambagh Basketball Court, Karachi. In the first match, Bahria Supers defeated Titans Club 48-42. Aqeel Ahmed scored 16 points, Tayyab Khan Jadoon added 11, and Abdullah 7 points for the winning team. For the runners-up, Ali Azhar led with 22 points, including four three-pointers, while Ayarish Ali and Aalian Aqeel scored 8 and 3 points, respectively. In the second match, Civil Tigers easily overpowered Beacon College PECHS Chapter with a score of 69-21. Haris Shahid scored 29 points with six three-pointers while M Ahmed scored 12 and M Moaz Ashraf 9 points. Technical officials and referees for the games included Amir Sharif, Zahid Malik, Raj Kumar Lakhwani, Michael Turner, Muhammad Ashraf, and Naeem Ahmed.