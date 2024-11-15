Bilawal says not satisfied with Shehbaz governance style

PPP leader claims govt failed to keep promises made with his party. Demands agreed terms must be upheld. Says he withdrew his name from JCP in protest. Govt policies negatively impacting agri, technology sectors. Calls for ‘National Action Plan 2’. No consultation made with PPP while taking decisions on internet policy.

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s policies and governance style, stating that neither respect nor genuine politics are being observed at the federal level.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Bilawal said the Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) was violating its agreement made with the PPP.

The PPP chairman visited the media cell on Thursday, where he toured various departments, including the monitoring room and news section. Surendar Valasai, in charge of the media cell, provided a detailed briefing to the Chairman.

During the visit, Chairman Bilawal held an informal discussion with journalists. He answered questions about President Asif Ali Zardari’s health, the killing of Chinese citizens, US elections, internet issue, PPP’s grievances with the federal government, the construction of new canals on the Indus River, and the need for equal representation in constitutional benches.

About President Asif Ali Zardari’s health, he said President Zardari’s health was improving. He had suffered four fractures in his leg and needed a few weeks of rest.

Commenting on the terrorist attacks on Chinese citizens, Bilawal stated that he believed in the principle of “killing one is killing all humanity.” He emphasised that Chinese citizens who fell victim to terrorism had come to Pakistan to create employment opportunities and benefit the nation. He condemned their targeting.

He urged the government to work globally with its international partners to expose these networks and called for an internal ‘National Action Plan 2’ to address this issue. He emphasised that the government must fulfill its responsibilities, working together with everyone to eliminate the threats from Balochistan to the tribal areas.

Regarding the US elections, the PPP Chairman explained that just as Pakistan does not interfere in US domestic politics, the US must refrain from intervening in Pakistan’s internal matters. He noted that while personal relationships could be beneficial in diplomacy, they did not play a decisive role in state-to-state relationships. Rather, he stressed that factors such as ground realities, geopolitics, and domestic agendas shape diplomatic relations.

He shared that he had an acquaintance with the US President-elect’s son-in-law and daughter, recalling that when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto visited the US during her first term as prime minister, President Trump hosted a reception in her and President Zardari’s honour.

Commenting on Pak-US relations, he said the ties between the two countries were currently not as good as they should be. He recalled that even when he was Pakistan’s foreign minister, relations with the US were strained, but now they were far worse. He asserted that it was in the interest of the Pakistani people to improve relations with the US.

When asked about the slow internet speed in the country, the PPP chairman stated that decisions on internet policy were being made by people who did not even use it. He said there was no consultation with PPP on this issue, nor was any input sought.

He highlighted the importance of agriculture and technology in Pakistan’s economy, stressing that government policies were negatively impacting both sectors. He underscored that fast internet was essential in modern infrastructure, noting that while Pakistan claims to have 4G, but the current speed is so slow that it resembles with the internet speed of his childhood age.

In response to questions about PPP’s grievances with the federal government, Bilawal said, “It’s not a question of mere discontent; true politics is based on respect. The government must adhere to its agreements.”

He said PPP was supporting the federal government as a moral ally and that they expected the agreed terms should be upheld.

On the issue of new canal construction from the Indus River, he said this step was another example of the PML-N’s breach of agreement with the PPP.

He recalled that while he was working on the 26th amendment, the canal project was approved behind his back, despite strong objections from PPP members.

He pointed out that there was no national consensus on this project. The PPP chairman criticised the federal government for failing to implement the promised equality during constitutional amendments.

He said he withdrew his name from the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in protest, stating that if he had stayed, he would have addressed the disparities in the constitutional bench.

He emphasised that if there were judges from rural Sindh in the Supreme Court, he would advocate for equality, as the highest judicial institution required fair representation.

He asserted that a country could not operate under two separate systems, as different treatment for Sindh was repeatedly apparent.

He urged that the chief justice, as head of the constitutional bench, should remain impartial to ensure justice and unity.