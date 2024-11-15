Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy tour to kick Off in Islamabad tomorrow

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the start of the trophy tour, which will begin on Saturday, November 16, in Islamabad.

“Get ready, Pakistan!” the PCB wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, revealing that the trophy will visit Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad before the tour concludes on Sunday, November 24. Cricket fans will have a chance to see the iconic trophy, which was last lifted by Pakistan under Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy in 2017.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin in February 2025, with matches hosted across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Renovation work on these stadiums is nearing completion, ensuring they meet international standards for the high-profile tournament.

However, uncertainty looms over India's participation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a hybrid model, suggesting matches involving India be played at a neutral venue like Dubai, citing political tensions. The PCB, backed by the Pakistani government, has firmly opposed this idea, insisting Pakistan remains the sole host.

The standoff escalates as Pakistan hints at boycotting the 2026 T20 World Cup if India continues to refuse bilateral games on Pakistani soil. The situation remains unresolved, adding intrigue to the build-up of the much-anticipated tournament.