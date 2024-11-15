CIRCLE Women brings Aurora Tech Award to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - CIRCLE Women Association organised the Aurora Tech x CIRCLE Women informational event in Pakistan, with NIC Islamabad as co-host. Aurora Tech Award, initiated by inDrive, is a global initiative for women-led startups in innovation and technology. Aurora Tech Award highly supports and invests in Pakistan, a country with less than 1% women in tech entrepreneurship. The event brought together 30 talented women entrepreneurs to celebrate their achievements and inspire future generations. A highlight of the event was the “Women of the Future” segment, which showcased 10 promising startups, including Agrigel, a second-place winner from the She Loves Tech National Finale. CIRCLE Talks titled “Women’s Access to Capital: Investing in Women” featured industry experts, Kiran Afzal, Senior Private Sector Specialist - World Bank, Baber Mushtaq, Startup Growth Manager - NIC Islamabad and Dr Irum Naveed, Life Coach, who delved into the challenges and opportunities facing women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Moderated by Sadaffe Abid, Founder and CEO of CIRCLE Women, the panel provided valuable insights and strategies for expanding growth of women-led startups.