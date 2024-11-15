COAS Munir slams India’s Hindutva ideology, highlights global threat to minorities

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday strongly criticized India, highlighting that its extremist “Hindutva ideology” has made minorities unsafe, not only within India but also abroad, including in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Speaking at the Margalla Dialogue 2024, organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Gen Munir condemned India’s actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing them as a direct manifestation of its Hindutva-driven policies.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s proactive role in regional and global peace while addressing key issues including border security, terrorism, and economic potential.

He stated that a robust border management system has been implemented to secure Pakistan’s western borders. He underscored that Azm-e-Istehkam, a core pillar of the National Action Plan, is aimed at eradicating terrorism and extremism. Gen Munir also reiterated Pakistan’s expectation that Afghanistan will prevent its territory from being used for terrorist activities.

On Kashmir, the army chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance for a resolution in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Turning to the Middle East, Gen Munir emphasized Pakistan’s longstanding support for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon and its consistent advocacy for an independent Palestinian state.

He discussed the transformative role of technology in information dissemination but expressed concern over the spread of misinformation and its global impact. Highlighting the evolving global landscape in economics, military strategies, and technology, he stressed Pakistan’s commitment to adapting to these changes while fostering peace and stability.

General Munir noted that Pakistan has contributed significantly to UN peacekeeping missions, with 235,000 personnel having served and 181 peacekeepers sacrificing their lives in the cause of global peace.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s natural wealth and economic potential, highlighting its position as a major agricultural producer, a hub for freelancing, and a country with vast mineral resources. Pakistan’s strategic location and maritime ports, he added, make it a vital link for trade between Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Gen Munir concluded by reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to addressing shared global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and global health, and reaffirmed that while Pakistan will not align with any global conflicts, it will remain steadfast in its efforts to promote peace and stability worldwide.