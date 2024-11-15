Comprehensive healthcare measures, disease prevention vital for healthy Pakistan: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that comprehensive healthcare and disease prevention measures are vital for a healthy Pakistan and collaboration holds the key to effectively address challenges in this regard. He was addressing an event in Islamabad to mark World Diabetes Day organized jointly be Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) and Umer Diabetes Foundation. “As Chairman Senate and President of the PIPS Board of Governors, I take great pride in hosting this event at PIPS and illumination of the Parliament House Building in blue hues last night as a symbol of our support and solidarity on this important occasion”, he remarked.

He said that Parliament and the people’s representatives stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation in our common fight against diabetes. He pointed out that diabetes is a growing global health challenge, affecting millions of lives and placing immense pressure on healthcare systems. Pakistan, which is among the countries with the highest prevalence of the disease, is also facing an alarming situation, he added. Senate chairman called for addressing this pressing health issue through comprehensive strategies and collaborative efforts. He said a number of steps have been taken to improve diabetes care and prevention, including the establishment of specialized diabetes centers, public awareness campaigns, and the integration of diabetes management into primary healthcare services.

He observed that raising awareness about diabetes, its risk factors, and preventive measures is crucial. Besides, investing in research to better understand diabetes and develop innovative treatments is vital. He acknowledged significance of community-based programs and initiatives to promote healthy habits. He called upon the participants to pledge to stay aware - stay healthy and work together to create a healthier, diabetes-free Pakistan. “By fostering a culture of awareness, prevention, and support, we can make a significant impact on the lives of millions and ensure a brighter, healthier future for our nation” Senator Gilani remarked.

Justice (retd) Mian Muhammad Ajmal, Chairman Umer Diabetes Foundation, also gave opening remarks and said that they have to change their life style and avoid junk foods and carbonated drinks.

He termed the situation as alarming. Ambassador of Denmark and other speakers also addressed the event and highlighted gravity of the situation, calling for joint efforts to reduce pressure on the health care system.

A special walk was arranged at the conclusion of the event to send out a message that we march together in our common quest for a healthy society.