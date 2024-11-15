Friday, November 15, 2024
DC visits various polling station to review election process

STAFF REPORT
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  - Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited various polling stations to review the election process during the ongoing municipal elections for the vacant seats of Tehsil Nawabshah and Skrand. On this occasion Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Shahryar Gul Memon while talking to the media representatives said that with the help of the police, the election on 4 vacant seats of Nawabshah and Skrand were held peacefully without any break.

STAFF REPORT

