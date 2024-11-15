Friday, November 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Districts tasked to prepare list of children missed in polio drive

Districts tasked to prepare list of children missed in polio drive
Staff Reporter
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore - The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has ordered districts to prepare a list of all children deprived of polio vaccination in the recently concluded polio National Immunization Drive so that an effective follow up is done to cover them in the next campaign. The directions were given at a review meeting presided over by the EOC Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Adeel Tasawwar. The health officials of the 36 districts participated in the review meeting, which was organized to review quality of the recently concluded national polio immunization campaign, via a video link. During the review, the districts briefed the EOC on the status of missed children and other pre as well as intra campaign indicators.Speaking on the occasion the EOC coordinator stressed on laid special emphasis on the missed children coverage, highlighting need to prioritize the persistently missed children. He directed the districts authorities to remove all such children from targets which are missed for more than two campaigns. He directed authorities to prepare lists of missed children in their respective lists and ensure their effective catch up in the upcoming campaign.

Torrential rain in Spain causes more disruptions, flooding

The EOC coordinator inquired from the districts about reasons of missed children and directed to initiate an analysis to reach the root-cause of the problem.

He called for name-wise development of lists detailing addresses and contact number of families of children missed in the polio campaigns so that a comprehensive follow-up is done to cover them in the next campaign.

The EOC coordinator warned officials against data fudging, instructing them to probe such matters and take action against officials at any level.

Mr Tasawwar instructed the districts to focus on low performing union councils especially those where indicators are constantly eroding, by ensuring strict supervision and monitoring.

The EOC coordinator also highlighted the need to register mobile and migrant populations in their districts.

In a remarkable display of leadership and commitment, Punjab achieved a significant milestone in November, concluding its third national polio immunization drive of 2024 with a vaccination coverage that exceeded 100%. The campaign was launched on October 28, which lasted seven days in mega cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. While in rest of the districts the campaign lasted five days.

SHOs involved in filing fake cases against citizens, DIG told in open court

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024