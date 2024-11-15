Friday, November 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP sets Dec 4 for next hearing in PTI intra-party polls case

ECP sets Dec 4 for next hearing in PTI intra-party polls case
NEWS WIRE
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday adjourned further proceedings in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case until December 4, after the party sought additional time for submitting response. A two-member bench conducted the proceedings, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar representing the party, while petitioner Akbar S. Babar appeared before the commission. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requested more time to submit the party’s response, which the Election Commission approved.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024