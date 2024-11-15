ECP sets Dec 4 for next hearing in PTI intra-party polls case

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday adjourned further proceedings in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case until December 4, after the party sought additional time for submitting response. A two-member bench conducted the proceedings, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar representing the party, while petitioner Akbar S. Babar appeared before the commission. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requested more time to submit the party’s response, which the Election Commission approved.