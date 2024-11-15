Ethiopia sees over 7.3mn malaria cases, 1,157 deaths in 9 months

More than 7.3 million people were diagnosed with malaria, and 1,157 deaths were reported in Ethiopia from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In its disease outbreak report, the UN health agency said this is the highest number of annual cases recorded in the last seven years caused by bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

It said malaria transmission is also possible through blood transfusion, organ transplantation, or the sharing of needles or syringes contaminated with infected blood.

The disease can also be transmitted from mother to child before or during delivery.

Malaria poses a significant public health challenge in Ethiopia, where approximately 75% of the land mass is considered to be endemic to the disease, said the world health body.

‘‘Around 69% of the population residing in these areas face the risk of infection where periodic outbreaks contribute to up to 20 percent of deaths among children under the age of five,’’ said the report dated Oct. 31, but shared on X on Thursday.

The UN health agency said four regions accounted for 81% of the reported cases and 89% of malaria deaths in 2024. These include Oromia, Amhara, Southwest and South Ethiopia Regional State. It said the western part of Ethiopia is also experiencing a high malaria burden.

WHO said it is providing support to the Ethiopian Health Ministry in coordinating malaria response efforts through integrated platforms alongside a multi-emergency incident management structure.