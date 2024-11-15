FIFA unveils 2025 Club World Cup trophy

FIFA unveiled Thursday the new trophy for the 2025 Club World Cup in the first edition to feature an expanded format with 32 teams.

"The trophy had to be innovative, inclusive, ground-breaking and truly global, as this competition is," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement. "The FIFA Club World Cup trophy – a remarkable equivalent to our iconic FIFA World Cup – is a revolutionary symbol of a bright, new future for club football, inspired by the past.”

The trophy features four discs connected by pins, allowing them to rotate within the same orbit. The 24-carat gold-plated cup has intricate laser-engraved inscriptions and symbols that represent significant moments in football history on both sides of the hardware.

FIFA's new format for the tournament will include 32 clubs from six confederations. Teams will be divided into eight groups of four, playing a single match against each opponent in the group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, where they will compete in a single-elimination format in subsequent rounds.

The trophy for the 2025 tournament, set to take place in the US from June 15 to July 13 under the new format, was crafted in collaboration with luxury jewelry company, Tiffany & Co.​​​​​​​