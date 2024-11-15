Final Supermoon of the Year to illuminate Pakistan's sky tonight

The last supermoon of 2024 will grace the skies over Pakistan on Friday night, offering a celestial spectacle for stargazers.

According to astronomer Dr. Javed Iqbal, the supermoon will reach its peak visibility at 2:28am Pakistan time. During this phenomenon, the moon appears 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual, creating a breathtaking view.

Explaining the phenomenon, Dr. Iqbal shared that a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to Earth, significantly reducing the distance between the two celestial bodies. This proximity enhances the moon's apparent size and brightness.