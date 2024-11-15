Friday, November 15, 2024
Guru Nanak University to remain closed on Guru’’ 555th birth anniversary

Staff Reporter
November 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

NANKANA SAHIB  -  Baba Guru Nanak University will remain closed on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary today (Nov 15). According to a notification, the university would remain closed to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s 555th anniversary.

Staff Reporter

