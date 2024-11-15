Hezbollah fighters kill 6 Israeli soldiers in Lebanon

Tel Aviv - Israel suffered one of the deadliest days of its ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon when six of its soldiers were killed in combat near the border. The soldiers fell during combat in southern Lebanon, the Israeli Army said in a statement.

Their deaths mean 47 Israeli troops have been killed in combat with Hezbollah since September 30, when Israel sent ground forces into Lebanon.

The Army’s announcement came after new Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said there would be no easing up in the war against Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media platform X shared an image of the “Golani” brigade symbol -- the unit the soldiers killed belonged to. Since September 23, Israel has stepped up its bombing campaign in Lebanon, mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in South Beirut and the East and South of the country.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 43,736 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,370 people have also been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began. Earlier on Thursday, Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 10 people were killed in “several air strikes” by the Israeli army on the Palestinian territory.

The agency’s spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that “around 30 people, all civilians” were wounded in the strikes in Gaza City, the northern town of Jabalia and the southern city of Rafah.